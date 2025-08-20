Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'This is my dream garden'

Did you know that replacing part of a traditional lawn with native plants can save thousands of gallons of water in the summer? In places like Lakeway, Texas, switching just one strip of grass for native plants saves about 2,000 gallons of water, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

That makes this one local gardener's Reddit post even more amazing, considering their garden went from roughly three native species to about 98 in their small yard. The before and after photos shared in r/NativePlantGardening show exactly how much a yard can change when you choose plants that thrive in local conditions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shows two photos taken four years apart. In the first image, only a few plants fill the space, and the yard just feels bare. In the second, the same yard is overflowing with color and layered plant heights in an organically shared space. The garden is a result of careful observation and some strategic rearranging. "I've seen many of these growing wild," the gardener explained in the comments. "I have had to move some over the years. I will also trim and shape some to better fit with their neighbors, and use the raised bed to lift shorter plants to match taller ones."

Choosing native plants cuts down water use, lowers maintenance needs, and reduces general costs over time. The U.S. Forest Service notes that once native plants are established, they typically require less fertilizer and pesticides than turf grass. Other low-maintenance options include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping, which water conservationists say can reduce outdoor water use, which contributes 30-60% of household water use. Partial replacements can also create habitats for pollinators, which help protect our food supply and strengthen local ecosystems.

In a space that once had only a few plants, the gardener now has a yard that is full of life and needs way less water and upkeep. These changes directly support the crops and plants that humans rely on. You don't need a huge property or a ton of money to make an environmental impact and have a beautiful space while doing so.

"This is my dream garden. How do you get in there to weed and prune? I love the look but doesn't look like there's any pathways," one commenter asked. The OP responded that they walk on the bricks edging their raised bed, but that it is more challenging to do so as the plants grow.

"This is so beautiful. This is a dream garden. I bet all the bugs in little Wildlife are enjoying their slice of heaven!" another commenter wrote under the before and after.

"Amazing! Nice work! You have a little of everything in there!" a third added with more excitement about the gorgeous garden.

