Homeowner sparks envy with jaw-dropping before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'This is so beautiful'

One Reddit user's backyard transformation is turning heads in the r/NativePlantGardening community — and for good reason. What others might have kept as an ordinary patch of lawn has blossomed into a vibrant, pollinator-attracting area of land.

The user shared photos of their now-thriving native garden, showing patches of brightly colored wildflowers in bloom. The post is titled "Native garden summer 2024 update!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, the original poster shared some "before" photos. They had sectioned off yard space with bricks and soil just a little over a year before.

"We got plugs from a plant nursery, and I spent a week or two getting everything planted:,) We had a guy from the nursery help us out in choosing the right natives for our spot too!" they shared.

Many homeowners are turning to native lawns and gardens because they're easier and cheaper to maintain than traditional turf landscaping.

Native plants are designed to naturally thrive in their home regions. They can help homeowners slash watering and gardening costs and spend less time tending to their yard. Unlike monoculture grass, which demands weekly mowing and constant attention, native landscapes practically run themselves once established.

Upgrading to a natural yard is also a good move for the local ecosystem.

Native plants create a reliable habitat and restore essential food sources for pollinators. That ultimately helps people, too, since pollinators protect our food supply. Even partially rewilding your yard with wildflowers, clover ground cover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can make a big difference.

Commenters were instantly smitten with the homeowner's blooming landscaping.

One person wrote, "This is beautiful. If more native yards were approached this way less people would complain about them."

Another agreed, saying: "Ahhh, this is so beautiful! I need more tall stuff in my yard. Saving as inspo."

A third person exclaimed: "Oh man you must be so stoked seeing the fruits of your labor like this. Thanks for sharing, it's beautiful!"

