  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks envy with jaw-dropping before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'This is so beautiful'

"Saving as inspo."

by Christine Dulion
One Redditor's backyard transformed into a stunning native garden, and they revealed how to do it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Reddit user's backyard transformation is turning heads in the r/NativePlantGardening community — and for good reason. What others might have kept as an ordinary patch of lawn has blossomed into a vibrant, pollinator-attracting area of land.

The user shared photos of their now-thriving native garden, showing patches of brightly colored wildflowers in bloom. The post is titled "Native garden summer 2024 update!"

One Redditor's backyard transformed into a stunning native garden, and they revealed how to do it.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One Redditor's backyard transformed into a stunning native garden, and they revealed how to do it.
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, the original poster shared some "before" photos. They had sectioned off yard space with bricks and soil just a little over a year before. 

"We got plugs from a plant nursery, and I spent a week or two getting everything planted:,) We had a guy from the nursery help us out in choosing the right natives for our spot too!" they shared

Many homeowners are turning to native lawns and gardens because they're easier and cheaper to maintain than traditional turf landscaping. 

Native plants are designed to naturally thrive in their home regions. They can help homeowners slash watering and gardening costs and spend less time tending to their yard. Unlike monoculture grass, which demands weekly mowing and constant attention, native landscapes practically run themselves once established.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time

TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year.

For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use.

Learn more

Upgrading to a natural yard is also a good move for the local ecosystem. 

Native plants create a reliable habitat and restore essential food sources for pollinators. That ultimately helps people, too, since pollinators protect our food supply. Even partially rewilding your yard with wildflowers, clover ground cover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can make a big difference.

Commenters were instantly smitten with the homeowner's blooming landscaping. 

One person wrote, "This is beautiful. If more native yards were approached this way less people would complain about them." 

How would you rate your gardening skills?

Ultimate green thumb 🧑‍🌾

Greenish thumb 💚

Yellowish-brown thumb 👍

No thumb 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another agreed, saying: "Ahhh, this is so beautiful! I need more tall stuff in my yard. Saving as inspo." 

A third person exclaimed: "Oh man you must be so stoked seeing the fruits of your labor like this. Thanks for sharing, it's beautiful!"

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x