Gardener shares breathtaking before-and-after images of backyard's seasonal transformation: 'It's so lovely'

"Lots of cool birds you got there!"

Winter can feel just as magical and beautiful as spring when you take the time to slow down and notice what's happening outside your window. One Redditor stunned internet users by sharing the tranquil scene in their yard.

Located in Kentucky, the original poster shared images of their native garden covered in snow along with images of all the different wildlife sitting in the yard. Numerous birds, including a cardinal, woodpecker, and chickadee, were featured, and a squirrel was enjoying a snack.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"The trees, shrubs, and perennials left behind add so much winter interest," the OP wrote.

They also shared an image of the garden in full bloom during summer, highlighting vibrant and colorful native flowers in their full glory.

Growing native plants in your backyard doesn't just add beauty to your lawn; it also helps you save money. While grass requires consistent mowing and watering, native plants have naturally adapted to the local environment, allowing them to thrive without much help. As a result, you can save $225 on water and $100 on fertilizers and pesticides each year after installing a native plant garden.

As this OP showed, native plants also attract wildlife by providing food and shelter for birds, squirrels, and other animals. Adding native plants to your lawn promotes the health of the entire local ecosystem, attracting key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which help protect the human food supply.

Redditors expressed their awe at the yard's natural beauty.

"It's so lovely having life like that in an otherwise frozen solid winter's garden!" one user responded.

"Beautiful! In winter and summer," another added. "Such a lovely habitat."

"Lots of cool birds you got there!" someone else wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



