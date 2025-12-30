Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of unconventional project on front lawn: 'Love to see'

A homeowner decided to ditch their traditional front lawn and shared their progress to Reddit's r/NoLawns community. After having a trailer of mulch delivered for sheet mulching, the OP said they're preparing to plant more trees and other native plants in the spring.

"Goodbye lawn!" they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Sheet mulching is a natural method for killing weeds and grasses that involves layering cardboard, compost, and mulch over grass. It's becoming increasingly popular among homeowners looking to eliminate lawns without resorting to chemical herbicides. Over time, the grass decomposes beneath the layers, enriching the soil and creating a healthy foundation for new plants.

The OP mentioned that they live in New Mexico. The area's tendency to have water scarcity and drought conditions is an even bigger reason to switch to native plants.

Most turf grasses are not adapted to dry environments like New Mexico. Turf requires quite a bit of irrigation to stay green there, placing unnecessary strain on local water supplies.

Native plants, by comparison, are evolved to thrive in dry, high-desert conditions, meaning they need far less supplemental watering. Lower water use can also translate to lower utility bills, making native lawns a cost-effective choice.

Unlike monoculture lawns, native landscapes support local ecosystems by providing food and shelter for birds, insects, and other wildlife. Pollinators, like bees and butterflies, thrive in native plant environments.

Perhaps most importantly, sustainable lawn alternatives avoid the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. Synthetic products can harm soil health, contaminate waterways, and negatively impact wildlife.

Choosing natural methods like sheet mulching and embracing native plants can create beautiful landscapes that are healthier for your neighborhood and our planet.

Many people expressed their joy for the OP's work in the comments.

"Love your use of cardboard to kill the grass," one commenter said. "Been doing and recommending that for years, love to see others doing it too!"

"Your house was born for a dramatic native planting and [New Mexico] has the coolest plants!" another person wrote.

