Homeowner shares stunning progress video of unusual lawn transformation: 'This looks so much better'

Nobody ever said gardening was easy. However, there are definitely ways to make it easier — and cheaper.

One gardener shared the fruits of their labor in r/NoLawns to show how beautiful rewilding can be.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The video shows an annual progress walkthrough of a native lawn in the desert three years after its beginnings. Wildlife can be heard flourishing in the background of the oasis.

Natural lawns use plants and flora native to the land which means less stress on the garden and the gardener.





"It's a labor of love," the OP said in the comments. They also explained that even the bricks used for the walkway were repurposed.

Posted a few weeks ago, the OP claimed only having to water a few times since November.

The grass may be greener, but it takes hard work and will cost you a lot of money. Making the change to rewild your yard is less maintenance while saving money and eliminating exposure to harmful chemicals since it requires less water, less fertilizer, and fewer pesticides.

Native plants grow easily in the local conditions they derive from and form the foundation for ecosystems to thrive by providing shelter for wildlife — some of the most important being pollinators.

Our survival depends on pollinators, which are integral to our food supply. According to the USDA, bees pollinate approximately 35% of food crops consumed by humans and 80% of all flowering plants.

Replacing traditional manicured grass lawns and imported plants with clover lawns, vegetable gardens, or wildflowers is a trend that will draw in local pollinators and wildlife.

Companies like Yardzen are helping homeowners swap grass for more sustainable yard alternatives, prioritizing plants that will thrive in your local climate.

The transformation was met with praise — even by those who aren't fans of the desert.

"Love this!" one comment exclaimed.

"This looks so much better than grass and I'm sure it saves on the water bill," a Redditor wrote.

"This is goals," said another.

