Gardener shares incredible step-by-step process to effortlessly destroy yard: 'Let's kill my lawn'

Destroying your lawn for healthy growth sounds counterintuitive, but as one TikToker enthusiastically demonstrated, it's a great way to lay the foundation for a native lawn in the new year.

Colorado.Monica (@colorado.monica) shared the process, nicknamed the "lasagna method," in a video captioned, "Let's kill my lawn."

She then demonstrated the steps in breaking down her traditional grass lawn, beginning with spreading leaves on the grass and watering it, followed by adding clean cardboard or other biodegradable materials.

The gardener actually ran short for her lawn size, and ended up sourcing more recyclable cardboard from her neighbors. Then she covered the cardboard with a layer of compost, followed by mulch, and topped it off with a little more water. "Let this baby cook all winter long and turn your grass into rich soil," she declared at the end of the clip.

Colorado.Monica's video demonstrates how easy and cost-effective it can be to switch to a native lawn.

She used all recyclable and in some cases essentially free materials — including a chip drop service that offers free or low-cost wood chips that would otherwise go to waste — to remake her lawn into a blank canvas for native plants.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Her savings will go further once the new growth of native species is underway, as they require less water, mowing, and other maintenance needs compared to traditional lawns.

In her caption, the gardener noted she was looking forward to "growing native pollinator plants and food," one of the many benefits to switching from a standard monoculture lawn. Pollinators help everything from wild plants to crops by helping ensure plant reproduction, and can include anything from bees to birds to bats.

People in the comments loved her demonstration, with one person sharing they did something similar with great success. "Did this last spring, turned it into a giant rock garden with drought-tolerant bushes and flowers. Added some solar lighting, non-stop compliments," they wrote.

🗣️ Which of these factors is your biggest obstacle to purchasing an EV?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Yesss, love the anti-grass movement!" another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.