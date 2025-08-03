Gardener shares incredible before-and-after property transformation: 'Stunning'

"I started by figuring out exactly what I was working with."

The before-and-after will blow your mind.

Instagram user The Psychiatrist's Garden (@thepsychgarden) has shared a reel documenting the astonishing changes she made to her garden.

First, she shows what her garden looked like in March 2021. The grass looked barren and dry, and there was hardly any foliage besides a few scrubby shrubs.

Contrasted with up-to-date footage taken in July 2025, the space hardly looks recognizable. The trees are lush with verdant leaves, the grass is healthy, and the earth is filled with hundreds of plants. Stunning caladiums line the path and practically make the yard look like a fairy garden.

The gardener shared in her caption, "I started by figuring out exactly what I was working with, so I could pick the right plants for the right spot. This area is mostly shade, so I focused on creating a woodland shade garden."

She also shared that pristine lawns don't grow very well in her area, and that since making a start on transforming her garden, she has eliminated most of her lawn.

Not only does getting rid of a manicured grass lawn and replacing it with a more native lawn make your space look whimsical, it can also have major benefits on your bills.

Native lawns require much less water, meaning you'll save money on your water bills. They also need far less maintenance, such as mowing or tending, so you'll save a ton of time and energy.

As if that's not reason enough, installing a native lawn can also help create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators. We rely on these little critters to pollinate our gardens and, more crucially, the world's food crops. The happier the bees and butterflies can be, the healthier our planet is.

Natural alternatives, such as native lawns, rain gardens, and xeriscaping, are ways to make your garden even greener. If you aren't able to get rid of your manicured lawn entirely, even a partial lawn replacement can see you reap the benefits of a native lawn.

The gardener's transformation gained several comments from an impressed audience.

One user replied, "Always such a stunning transformation."

Someone else remarked, "It's so nice seeing the before and after transformation! Encouraging us to keep planting!"

The gardener's transformation gained several comments from an impressed audience.