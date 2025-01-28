  • Home Home

Gardener shares awe-inspiring before-and-after photos of their yard transformation: 'I'm blown away'

by Kelsey Kovner
A lot can happen over the course of a year, but one gardener showed off how their yard became home to a ton of life, hosting all kinds of native flora and fauna. 

In a carousel of photos shared with r/NativePlantGardening, they showed several types of plants and beds, from ferns to a rain garden, and, of course, plenty of wildflowers. There are also several images showing pollinators like birds, bees, and other insects. 

In the comments, they gave some details on the types of flowers they chose. They preferred perennials for their ease and beauty, including "asters, goldenrod, fleabane, violets, ferns and spiderwort." They even installed a small sign that reads, "Bird & pollinator habitat, pesticide free." 

Besides the obvious aesthetic reasons, there are a ton of additional benefits to planting and maintaining a thriving native garden. 

Firstly, rewilding your lawn, or replacing some traditional grass lawn with native plants, will typically save you money in the long run. It may take a bit of an upfront investment, but local plants are well adapted to your ecosystem and thus need less upkeep, including expensive watering. 

In addition to lowering your water bill and supporting your local ecosystem, gardening is also a healthy way to get out in nature and get a little bit more exercise each day. 

The Department of Health and Human Services lists gardening among the physical activities that have the lowest risk of injury. Research has also shown that folks who garden have better mental health

Other Redditors were gobsmacked by this gorgeous backyard haven. 

"I'm blown away! What a piece of native heaven," wrote one commenter.

Another garden enthusiast jokingly asked for help: "Lovely! Can you design my beds, please?"

"Wowzers," someone else added.

