Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'Beautiful'

Small outdoor spaces can easily look "messy," especially when there are pots of dead plants and flowers all crowded together. But one gardener showed how much more elevated your small outdoor space can look with time and care.

In a video, TikTok user Greg (@gardeningwithpassion) filmed a corner of their backyard filled with dead plants and bare soil. The video then fades into a completely transformed space.

The corner goes from lifeless to full of life with flowering plants, shrubs of different heights, and small pots arranged around a wooden bench.

What's interesting is that the user used many small pots and plants to fill up the empty space entirely. The variety makes the space look bigger than it actually is.

The plants you decide to tend to can also benefit your small outdoor space, even if it's small.

Gardeners have reported saving money and time when replacing empty patches of grass with plants that are suited to a local area's conditions. These plants generally require less watering, fertilizer, and attract pollinators. Plus, switching from traditional grass to local plants or wildflowers can make spaces more resilient during hotter or drier periods.

The TikTok video shows that rethinking your lawn or an outdoor space doesn't have to require an expensive overhaul. Even upgrading one small area or swapping out a patch of your traditional grass lawn can make major changes. It can save you money while helping the planet and making you feel proud of your space.

Readers looking to transform their outdoor space into a garden can explore how to switch out traditional grass for a less resource-intensive alternative. Rewilding parts of the space (or all of it) can also be a great first step.

TikTok users who commented on the video agreed that it was a worthwhile transformation.

"Sooo pretty," one user complimented.

"Beautiful," another wrote simply.

