Proud homeowner shares incredible photos after transforming their lawn: 'Absolutely stunning'

"It feels so good to see it coming together."

Lawns normally rule suburban landscaping. However, native gardens can bring greater beauty to your yard, as one homeowner in Georgia proudly shared.

In a post in the r/landscaping subreddit, one user shared incredible images of their front lawn.

"I've shrunk the grass areas tremendously over the last couple of years thanks to your tips," the original poster wrote. "Lots of natives and [drought] tolerant plantings have worked well for me."

The images of the lawn, which the OP said he designed and installed himself, show multiple native garden patches covered with pine straw that are home to diverse plants, trees, and bird feeders.

"It feels so good to see it coming together after 6+ years," the OP wrote in a comment.

Grass lawns, which are the norm for American homes, take a lot to care for. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, they consume "nearly 3 trillion gallons of water a year, 200 million gallons of gas (for all that mowing), and 70 million pounds of pesticides" each year. Especially in areas where droughts are common, caring for a lawn can be hard and wasteful — and droughts are increasing each year.

Native gardens and natural lawns, on the other hand, consume less water, use fewer pesticides, and contribute to cleaner air. They also look more beautiful, adding rich colors to your yard and providing food and shelter for wildlife in your area. Pollinators also love native gardens to help them and their habitats stay healthy.

Many homeowners and renters have shown off their native gardens, while schools and colleges have also improved spaces and taught students about the benefits of wild spaces.

People in the comments shared their excitement over the yard.

"Bro your place is goals seriously an inspiration what else is there to say?" one wrote.

"That's absolutely stunning. Great job," wrote another commenter.

Others shared how they're working toward their own goals of natural yards.

"I am working toward more sustainable, insect friendly, native plant gardens," one commenter wrote.

If you are looking to transform your yard, check out our guide on switching to a natural lawn.

