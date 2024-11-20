  • Home Home

HOA board member met with urgent warnings after considering 'poisonous' landscaping product: 'Please don't use it anywhere, ever'

The product contains several heavy metals that are toxic to plants, wildlife, and humans.

by Mandy Carr
The product contains several heavy metals that are toxic to plants, wildlife, and humans.

Photo Credit: iStock

While homeowners associations have strict rules for their residents to maintain a certain look for the community, those organizations must also live up to similar rules for common areas. 

One HOA board member sought advice from the r/landscaping community for a cheaper alternative to pine straw, asking whether using rubber mulch in common areas would be a good idea.

They said the pine straw the HOA uses is putting a strain on its budget. It also uses "grass, shrubs, and deciduous trees" for common areas. 

The OP asked: "Has anyone used rubber mulch before, and if so what are the pros and cons?"

Redditors came to the board member's aid to convince them not to use material that would be harmful to the area's residents.

While rubber mulch may seem like a good alternative to pine straw, it has many downsides. According to Barefoot Lawn Care, rubber mulch contains several heavy metals that are toxic to plants, wildlife, and humans, including mercury, nickel, lead, and zinc. Rubber mulch also contains other harmful chemicals, such as benzene.

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

The chemicals can leach out when exposed to heat and UV rays. It can be harmful to humans, especially children playing on the mulch. Organic mulch made from decaying leaves and dried grass could be an alternative the HOA board member could try. 

Another excellent option for someone looking to cut costs is upgrading to a natural lawn. Natural lawns have adapted to the environment and can save money and time. You'll need less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, which could save you $225 on watering the lawn and $100 a year on buying fertilizer and pesticides. 

There are many options you can choose from. Lawn Love suggests groundcovers, wildflower meadows, flower beds, and rock gardens. 

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🔘 Absolutely not 💯

🔘 Yes — it's part of the deal 🤝

🔘 Only in extreme circumstances 🏚️

🔘 We should ban HOAs 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Redditors in the comments agreed that rubber mulch was harmful and a bad idea.

One user said, "Rubber 'mulch' is poisonous trash. Please don't use it anywhere, ever."

Another user suggested to the board member: "If you want less maintenance, you could go for rocks."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x