HOA board member met with urgent warnings after considering 'poisonous' landscaping product: 'Please don't use it anywhere, ever'

The product contains several heavy metals that are toxic to plants, wildlife, and humans.

While homeowners associations have strict rules for their residents to maintain a certain look for the community, those organizations must also live up to similar rules for common areas.

One HOA board member sought advice from the r/landscaping community for a cheaper alternative to pine straw, asking whether using rubber mulch in common areas would be a good idea.

They said the pine straw the HOA uses is putting a strain on its budget. It also uses "grass, shrubs, and deciduous trees" for common areas.

The OP asked: "Has anyone used rubber mulch before, and if so what are the pros and cons?"

Redditors came to the board member's aid to convince them not to use material that would be harmful to the area's residents.

While rubber mulch may seem like a good alternative to pine straw, it has many downsides. According to Barefoot Lawn Care, rubber mulch contains several heavy metals that are toxic to plants, wildlife, and humans, including mercury, nickel, lead, and zinc. Rubber mulch also contains other harmful chemicals, such as benzene.

The chemicals can leach out when exposed to heat and UV rays. It can be harmful to humans, especially children playing on the mulch. Organic mulch made from decaying leaves and dried grass could be an alternative the HOA board member could try.

Another excellent option for someone looking to cut costs is upgrading to a natural lawn. Natural lawns have adapted to the environment and can save money and time. You'll need less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, which could save you $225 on watering the lawn and $100 a year on buying fertilizer and pesticides.

There are many options you can choose from. Lawn Love suggests groundcovers, wildflower meadows, flower beds, and rock gardens.

The Redditors in the comments agreed that rubber mulch was harmful and a bad idea.

One user said, "Rubber 'mulch' is poisonous trash. Please don't use it anywhere, ever."

Another user suggested to the board member: "If you want less maintenance, you could go for rocks."

