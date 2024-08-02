Renter shares progress photos of 'wonderful' native garden: 'I love the way you worked with leaf texture and height'

The tenant noted that the landlords were very supportive of the garden and even reimbursed them for the compost and many of the plants.

Growing a garden in a rental property can be tricky, as landlords often don't want their gardens changed. Plus, there's the cost, both in time and money, of putting in a garden only to eventually leave it behind. However, one renter did not let this deter them and took to Reddit to share photos of their beautiful native garden, now in its second year.

The user shared several shots of their garden, which they said contains an array of plants native to the area, including wild blue indigo (Baptisia australis), bearded foxglove (Penstemon digitalis), eastern star sedge (Carex radiata), fox sedge (Carex vulpinoidea), and tufted hairgrass (Deschampsia cespitosa). The garden also included great blue lobelia (Lobelia siphilitica), which the OP shared was "so robust and easy to grow from seed."

The user also noted that the landlords were very supportive of the garden and even reimbursed them for the compost and many of the plants.

Native gardens are gaining attention as people learn more about the great benefits of planting native plants. These plants are adapted to the local conditions and can survive on rain alone, reducing water bills. Native gardens are also great for the environment, providing habitat and food for wildlife, including pollinators such as birds and bees, which are important for food production.

Planting a native garden might seem like a daunting task, but there is lots of information available on how to get started. Changes don't need to be big — rewilding even a small corner of your garden could still reduce costs, save time on garden maintenance, and provide habitat for pollinators.

Natural lawns are another great way to incorporate native plants while reducing the time spent mowing the lawn. According to Cornell University, people in the United States spend approximately 40 hours every year mowing their lawns, so switching to a natural lawn can save considerable time and money.

Natural lawns use plants such as clover and buffalo grass, which remain green all year round and require little maintenance or watering.

As the OP further showed, native gardens can also provide a beautiful space to unwind.

One user commented, 'I love the way you worked with leaf texture and height!'

While another stated, 'Looks wonderful!'

