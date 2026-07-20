Especially when some of the animals are just one day old.

The Nashville Humane Association has taken in 27 dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Tennessee, including newborn puppies, pregnant mothers close to giving birth, and injured animals beginning the long process of recovery.

What happened?

According to WSMV, the 27 dogs are part of a larger rescue involving 191 animals. Nashville Humane Association said it is helping Florence Lauderdale Animal Services care for them through a partnership that includes BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Caring for nearly 30 dogs at once requires medical attention, space, staff time, and foster or adoption support, especially when some of the animals are just one day old.

Large-scale breeding operations can leave animals in dangerous conditions. Puppy mills are often criticized for prioritizing volume over welfare, putting dogs at greater risk of illness, injury, and neglect.

After receiving care in a safer environment, the dogs are expected to become available for adoption once they are healthy enough.

Why does it matter?

Newborn puppies, pregnant dogs, and injured animals are among the most fragile rescue cases, and each one may need specialized treatment before it can move into a permanent home.

Local humane organizations often serve as a safety net during large rescues, providing veterinary care, rehabilitation, and support for animals recovering from traumatic conditions.

Every successful rescue depends on donations, volunteers, adopters, and partner organizations willing to help share the load.

And when brand-connected philanthropy helps make that work possible, it can encourage people to think more intentionally about where they spend and direct their support.

What's being done?

For now, Nashville Humane Association is focused on treating the rescued dogs behind the scenes and moving them toward eventual adoption. That means handling urgent medical needs first, then helping each animal become physically and emotionally ready for a home.

Responding to a rescue of this size also depends on coordination with Florence Lauderdale Animal Services and BISSELL Pet Foundation. Partnerships like these can spread out costs and logistics, making it easier for shelters and rescues to act when large numbers of animals need help at once.

As Nashville Humane said in a Facebook post, "Right now, our team is working hard behind the scenes to give each dog the medical care and love they deserve before they're ready for adoption."

"We know many of you will be excited about these dogs, and we are too," they added. "With that excitement comes a much busier shelter, and we ask for your patience and kindness as our team works through a high volume of inquiries, calls, and visitors."

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