Iowa shelter takes in 32 dogs, a cat, and a rabbit from puppy mill as locals rush to wash puppies

"Trying to shut them down is almost impossible with the laws that Iowa has."

An already full animal shelter in Iowa was suddenly tasked with caring for 34 animals rescued from a puppy mill, and residents responded by pitching in. Nearly 30 volunteers turned out to help clean the puppies.

What happened?

According to WGEM, Sandy Brown, who leads PAW Animal Shelter in Fort Madison, joined state agriculture officials and Van Buren County sheriff's deputies in removing 32 dogs, a cat, and a rabbit from an alleged puppy mill near Farmington.

Around 3 p.m. on June 29, the shelter received the animals, adding major pressure to a facility that was already at full capacity.

Brown said the youngest puppies, just 3 to 4 weeks old, arrived covered in fleas. With no kennel space left, the shelter moved the animals into an area typically used for storage and events. Around 30 people came by to bathe the dogs and assist the shelter team.

According to a Department of Justice press release, the animals were seized from Wuanita Swedlund, who had reportedly kept the dogs in feces-covered enclosures without drinking water. Some animals allegedly died there, and U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors had reportedly been denied access during an earlier attempt to inspect the property.

Why does it matter?

Dogs, cats, and rabbits rescued from neglect often require immediate medical care, cleaning, food, space, and ongoing support. Those costs frequently fall on local shelters that are already stretched thin, along with the communities that help keep them running.

Brown told WGEM, "Trying to shut them down is almost impossible with the laws that Iowa has." Brown said she hopes Iowa adopts stronger protections for companion animals.

Readers who want to support efforts in their own communities can visit the TCD Guide's page on taking local action.

For now, PAW Animal Shelter is accepting donations through its website as it continues caring for the animals and waits to learn, following court proceedings, whether it will be allowed to keep the dogs.

What are people saying?

Brown was direct about the pressure shelters face during cases like this. "You think of an animal shelter, and you get warm, fuzzy feelings about kittens and puppies and all this fun," she said. "But it's a tough business... right now, it's really hard to keep your doors open."

She also described the rescue as a meaningful win. "This is a victory for 32 dogs, one cat, and a bunny," Brown said. "It's a victory for all the shelters who work every day to get things like this done."

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