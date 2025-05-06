Officials announce surprisingly modern upgrade for 800-year-old castle: 'It's been such a game-changer'

Officials hope the change at the castle can serve as an example to homeowners.

An 800-year-old castle in England's Lake District is being dubbed the first-ever "eco-castle" for upgrading to heat pumps, all without sacrificing the historic integrity of the landmark.

The Lancaster Guardian reported that Muncaster Castle is using a ground source heat pump for its heating needs, a recent addition to its medieval structure.

Ewan Frost-Pennington, director of operations at Muncaster Castle, told the outlet that not only do the heat pumps effectively maintain a steady temperature in the castle for comfort, they're also "essential for preserving our priceless artifacts, books, paintings, and even the structural integrity of the castle itself."

"It's been such a game-changer for our historic home. I hope it reaches its potential with all U.K. homes!" he said.

A ground, or geothermal, heat pump works by using the relatively steady temperature of the shallow earth to exchange temperatures, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Like any heat pump, it can pull heat from outside in the winter and push warm air outside in the summer.

Heating a historic home like Muncaster can be expensive, costing £58,217.50 annually, or around $77,500, according to Big House Experience, all dependent on size and insulation, of course. For an average homeowner in the U.S., you'll save at least $1,000 annually with a heat pump, like the ones from Mitsubishi.

Ian Morrison, director of policy and evidence at Historic England, hopes Muncaster can serve as an example to encourage homeowners across England to make the switch.

"There's a common misconception that older buildings can't accommodate modern, sustainable heating solutions, but that's simply untrue," Morrison said.

"Done thoughtfully and carefully, these solutions can make homes more energy-efficient and protect our heritage by ensuring they remain viable places to live in the future," he added.

Muncaster was recently featured in a government campaign to encourage homeowners to switch their boilers to heat pumps.

The UK has a £7,500 grant (almost $10,000 in USD) to install heat pumps for residents, similar to the current Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S., and a recent survey showed a 79% surge in applications from last year.

If you're eligible to take advantage of the IRA, you may want to act sooner rather than later, as its status is in doubt. President Trump has outlined plans to roll back the benefits, although any action would need to be approved by Congress.

