HVAC expert addresses common concerns with next-gen heat pumps surging in popularity: 'They should be everywhere'

A mechanical engineer and former California HVAC contractor hopped on Reddit to answer questions about heat pumps.

The expert posted to the r/heatpumps subreddit, saying, "Ask me your heat pump questions!"

"What are my theoretical savings for upgrading?" someone wrote, echoing a common one.

The OP responded with a useful way for everyone to estimate the potential savings of a heat pump.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

"Take the difference between your shoulder season electricity bill … and your winter heating bill … then take that number and divide it by roughly three," they wrote.

Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to lower your energy bills and help the planet. Heat pumps outperform traditional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems on energy efficiency, giving you impressive long-term savings while lowering energy use.

According to the Department of Energy, a heat pump can reduce electricity use by 75% compared to furnaces and baseboard heaters. This not only saves you money but also helps cool the planet by reducing pollution.

If you take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits and rebates, the upfront costs are even lower. In fact, you can get a $2,000 tax credit for installing a qualifying heat pump.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate these subsidies, as reported by Canary Media, but major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress. Still, its future is uncertain, so making the switch to a heat pump while you can still get these incentives could save you thousands of dollars.

Another recurring question was "How do you find a good HVAC contractor?" The OP offered a list of questions to ask potential contractors; however, there's an easier way.

There are great tools for finding HVAC professionals and systems. For example, EnergySage lets you compare installers and quotes from its network. It's an effortless way to find trusted contractors who understand heat pumps.

"Can a heat pump replace the AC and [can] I keep my old furnace as a backup for super cold days?" one person asked.

The OP explained: "Yes! This is called a 'dual fuel' or 'hybrid' setup."

The post highlighted the many benefits of heat pumps and how they are an option for nearly every home. In one comment, the OP declared: "Heat pumps are not a luxury thing. They should be everywhere."

From the financial savings to environmental advantages, heat pumps are the best way to keep homes and the planet comfortable.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.