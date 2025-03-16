Lawmakers consider groundbreaking program that could slash home heating costs: 'We're starting to see some new momentum'

Connecticut environmentalists say a bill that could revolutionize the way homes are heated and cooled is looking up.

Canary Media reported that HB 6929 would create grant and loan programs to support the development of geothermal networks. These networks act similarly to traditional heat pumps, except that instead of harnessing heat from the outside air, they harness heat from the earth.

"We're starting to see some new momentum with this bill," Shannon Laun, the Conservation Law Foundation's vice president for Connecticut, told Canary Media.

A handful of other states have passed legislation in favor of geothermal energy projects, starting with Massachusetts in 2021. And the country's first utility-run geothermal network project has been commissioned in Framingham, Massachusetts.

This type of heat pump offers many potential advantages.

"Relative to air-source heat pumps, they are quieter, more efficient, last longer, need little maintenance, and do not rely on the temperature of the outside air, which is more variable than the ground temperature in most climates," the U.S. Department of Energy noted.

A more efficient heating source means it's better not only for the environment but also for your wallet. The only emissions involved with geothermal networks are from the electricity used to run the heat pumps, which is less than other heating systems. And although these networks can be expensive to set up, they can also heat entire neighborhoods while saving individuals up to 75% on their heating and cooling costs, experts say.

Despite some broad appeal for Connecticut's proposed bill, plenty of questions remain. Some advocates told Canary that the bill should require utilities to propose geothermal pilot projects.

But the biggest question regarding the bill is its funding. The bill does not propose a budget for the program or specify a funding source. Connor Yakaitis, deputy director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, told Canary that he'd like to see a $20 million budget for the program.

"It's a one-time capital investment that would yield long-term environmental and economic benefits," Yakaitis said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.