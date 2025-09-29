Homeowner issues warning after doing battle with 'beast' in yard: 'Now I have to fight for my life'

Invasive species can be the bane of a gardener's existence. Even after weeks of uprooting plants, invasive plants can grow fast enough to bypass newly installed walls or change direction and become a neighbor's issue.

One homeowner shared their frustration with uprooting multiflora rose roots in their backyard and posted it in the r/invasivespecies subreddit.

"I'm in Upstate NY slowly trying to tackle these beasts," they said. "They were planted in PLENTY on this property decades ago as an erosion control method. Now I have to fight for my life tearing each one out. As soon as you think you've got it, you realize the root travels another 13 feet down, up, and over."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached image is a drawing by the homeowner, showing the extent to which the roots had invaded their property.

Multiflora rose is a native plant to China, Japan, and Korea that was introduced to the United States in the mid-1800s, according to the Ecological Landscape Alliance. It was originally used for rose breeding programs, as a natural barrier for roaming farm animals, and for erosion control.

In the 1960s, conservationists shared their first concerns that this plant might be dangerous in unmanaged areas; however, as it was still promoted as a useful plant for highways and a food source for wildlife, it spread farther than intended onto many private and public lands.

Invasive species are more than just an eyesore and extra yard work. They are a threat to native species and pollinators. Pollinators protect our food supply, and without them, we would lose fruits like apples, strawberries, and avocados.

Many non-native species have been encouraged by HOAs over the years to maintain a particular appearance. However, switching to native species requires less maintenance, reduces energy and water bills, and provides better protection against wildfires, as non-native plants tend to burn hotter.

For those looking to rewild their yard and upgrade to a natural lawn, homeowners can consider options like buffalo grass or clover, which are both affordable and accessible options in most areas of the U.S.

The Redditors were cheering on the OP for their uprooting success.

"Fighting the good fight!" one Redditor commented.

"I just pulled one out today that was 35 feet up in a tree," another commiserated.

"I have an apple tree that is almost dead. It's wrapped [with] MFR. It's so depressing to look at," a third responded.

