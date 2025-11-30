Expert warns against disturbing backyard trend that keeps going viral: 'An epidemic in our landscapes'

"This is happening way too much."

While they might seem like an innocent and creative way to add some style to your backyard, mulch volcanoes can actually lead to a mountain of potential issues for your trees.

One tree expert with the University of Maryland Extension Home and Garden Information Center (@UMDHGIC) uploaded a quick video to YouTube about the harmful nature of mulch volcanoes and why they should be avoided.

"We want to say no to mulch volcanoes," said Emily Porter, coordinator at the UMDHGIC. "This is happening way too much. It's an epidemic in our landscapes."

One of the biggest reasons that mulch volcanoes can be harmful to a tree's health is the fact that they can create too much moisture. This moisture can then be trapped against the tree's trunk, which can cause the bark to rot, promote fungal diseases, and damage underlying tissues that can lead to premature tree death.

Mulch volcanoes can also cause girdling roots, which grow around a tree's trunk and constrict the flow of air, water, and nutrients. This can eventually weaken or kill the tree.

Despite the potential dangers of mulch volcanoes, Porter acknowledged the importance of mulch in keeping trees happy and healthy. However, you just have to know how much mulch to use.

"So, you do want to use mulch to help protect the trunk of the tree and keep the ground nice and moist for the roots of the tree," added Porter. "But you want to spread it out in the root zone and kind of taper it into the trunk and not have it too thick."

If you'd rather skip the mulch, using native ground covers can also be beneficial to tree health and restore the natural balance to your backyard. Native ground cover can protect the soil from erosion, conserve moisture, and suppress the growth of unwanted weeds. These plants can also attract pollinators and other beneficial insects, promoting a healthy ecosystem.

Over time, native ground cover can enrich the soil as the plants decompose, continuing a healthy cycle. This can also go a long way in making your life easier by saving you time and money.

