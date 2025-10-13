  • Home Home

Homeowner warned after sharing photo of issue left behind by previous renters: 'What should I do?'

"Unnecessary."

by Christine Dulion
"Unnecessary."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner recently turned to Reddit for advice after discovering an unflattering landscaping "gift" from their former tenants. The photo shows a tree surrounded by a rubber ring, stuffed with a mound of mulch that commenters immediately recognized as a classic mulch volcano.

Posting to r/landscaping, the user captioned the photo: "My old renters made this tree ring but I honestly hate it — it's a weird lopsided egg shape, the edging is blah… what should I do? Keep it? Remove it? Somehow fix it with stones and make it round? Help." 

The image shows an excessive pile of mulch around the tree's base, prompting an avalanche of opinions from the community.

"Unnecessary."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Experts agree that mulch volcanoes — where mulch is piled high around the base of a tree — can trap moisture, encourage rot, attract pests, and even eventually kill the tree. Dead trees can be an expensive hassle for homeowners, and losing perfectly healthy trees hurts the local ecosystem.

Beyond being bad for the tree, mulch volcanoes are also a waste of time and money since that much mulch isn't even needed to keep soil moist. A thin, even layer spread flat around the base of the tree (without touching the trunk) works best for water retention and weed control.

For homeowners looking to refresh their yards, there are plenty of low-maintenance alternatives to risky landscaping techniques. Upgrading to a natural lawn using native plants, clover, or even eco-friendly methods like xeriscaping can save homeowners money on utility bills and gardening supplies, while also cutting down on yardwork. Rewilding your yard with native plants also creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which is crucial for protecting our food supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Commenters didn't hold back. 

"Yes please remove the border, pull the mulch back and distribute it in a ring shape around the tree or else eventually the tree will die," one user warned

Others encouraged the poster to remove the rubber edging and excess mulch entirely. "Just rip up the edge, rake it out, and add grass seed," one said. "This bed is unnecessary, and makes cutting the grass without getting any in the mulch much harder for no reason." 

A third chimed in, saying, "No rings, no stone."

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x