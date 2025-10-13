Homeowner warned after sharing photo of issue left behind by previous renters: 'What should I do?'

A homeowner recently turned to Reddit for advice after discovering an unflattering landscaping "gift" from their former tenants. The photo shows a tree surrounded by a rubber ring, stuffed with a mound of mulch that commenters immediately recognized as a classic mulch volcano.

Posting to r/landscaping, the user captioned the photo: "My old renters made this tree ring but I honestly hate it — it's a weird lopsided egg shape, the edging is blah… what should I do? Keep it? Remove it? Somehow fix it with stones and make it round? Help."

The image shows an excessive pile of mulch around the tree's base, prompting an avalanche of opinions from the community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Experts agree that mulch volcanoes — where mulch is piled high around the base of a tree — can trap moisture, encourage rot, attract pests, and even eventually kill the tree. Dead trees can be an expensive hassle for homeowners, and losing perfectly healthy trees hurts the local ecosystem.

Beyond being bad for the tree, mulch volcanoes are also a waste of time and money since that much mulch isn't even needed to keep soil moist. A thin, even layer spread flat around the base of the tree (without touching the trunk) works best for water retention and weed control.

For homeowners looking to refresh their yards, there are plenty of low-maintenance alternatives to risky landscaping techniques. Upgrading to a natural lawn using native plants, clover, or even eco-friendly methods like xeriscaping can save homeowners money on utility bills and gardening supplies, while also cutting down on yardwork. Rewilding your yard with native plants also creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which is crucial for protecting our food supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Commenters didn't hold back.

"Yes please remove the border, pull the mulch back and distribute it in a ring shape around the tree or else eventually the tree will die," one user warned.

Others encouraged the poster to remove the rubber edging and excess mulch entirely. "Just rip up the edge, rake it out, and add grass seed," one said. "This bed is unnecessary, and makes cutting the grass without getting any in the mulch much harder for no reason."

A third chimed in, saying, "No rings, no stone."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.