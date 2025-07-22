  • Home Home

Landscaper shares video after spotting harmful yard mistake: 'This is very unhealthy'

"Definitely not good."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: TikTok

Professional landscaper Chris (@cc_lawn_landscaping) recently shared a video detailing a common mistake when planting new trees. 

"This is very unhealthy for a tree," Chris says at the tail end of his video. 

Chris busted out the measuring tape to show 11 inches of mulching at the base of a freshly-planted tree. Meanwhile, Chris says mulch should be at most four inches high. 

This is a common problem dubbed "mulch volcanoes." Landowners ask for mulch to be piled high at the base of trees for aesthetic reasons, but this practice causes a lot of damage. 

First and foremost, root flares, which naturally spread out where a tree meets the ground, are vital points for oxygen exchange in a tree. Piling matter up at the root flare cuts off that vital flow. 

In order to combat the lack of oxygen due to a mulch volcano, a tree's root growth will often explode in an effort to find air. This rapid growth can produce roots close to the trunk and encircle it. 

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

As the trunk grows, the root can dig into the vital outer layer of bark, cutting off nutrient flow between the lower roots and the rest of the tree. These girdling roots are especially big risks to tree health in the long run. 

Worse still, mulch piled high creates a moist, anaerobic environment where pests and disease can eat away at the base of a tree. 

Combined, these issues routinely kill trees, which is why so many arborists warn against mulch volcanoes

Maintaining healthy trees in a wild yard is super important. Mature trees draw down atmospheric carbon while filtering out pollutants and generating oxygen.

Their deep root systems hold soil in place, preventing erosion and enhancing soil moisture retention. Trees generate shade and cool areas via transpiration, which combats urban heat islands and can lower cooling bills for nearby buildings. One estimate values the benefits provided by trees in the UK alone at $4.5 billion annually

TikTok commenters wholly agreed with Chris's assessment of the tree he was looking at. 

"No good my friend," said one community member. 

"Definitely not good," said another.

