Homeowner returns to find troubling surprise from landscaper: 'He is making sure he gets your repeat business'

"That will kill those trees in a matter of months. Get rid of it."

A Reddit user was left with a giant pile of mulch from landscapers and reached out to the community to figure out what to do next.

"I had a guy to come and cut a tree and trim other trees," they posted to r/landscaping. "I was traveling when he came and now I'm left with this. He left the mulch from the branches around those two trees. Is this normal? I never saw it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Apparently, the landscaper thought that because the original poster had negotiated the price down from $1,800 to $1,600, the wood chips didn't need to be removed after the job.

Natural mulch is a great covering, but it needs to be spread out with room around the base of a tree. The root flare needs to be exposed for proper oxygen transfer. When it is covered by too much mulch, roots can explode in growth while trying to find oxygen. They can circle around the trunk in the process. As the tree grows, this girdling root can choke off nutrient transfer between the lower roots and the rest of the tree.

Not only do "mulch volcanoes" suffocate the area, but the extra coverage provides a home for destructive insects. A big pile of mulch can even become a fire hazard as decomposition heats up at its core, per Homes and Gardens. If you're in the process of upgrading your yard, check out our tips on rewilding responsibly. Proper use of mulch and native plants can provide a foundation for biodiversity and prevent soil erosion.

The Reddit comments were vehemently opposed to the giant pile of mulch.

"That's how he is making sure he gets your repeat business! Sorry that's not how it's done," said one community member. "I had 5 mature trees that had died on my property taken down early in the spring and it went from the wood chipper straight to the back of their truck and hauled away."

"That will kill those trees in a matter of months. Get rid of it," said another. "Post it up for free come and get it but you are going to be paying to take those lovely pines down shortly if you don't take immediate action. Any tree guy that did this needs to get a chance to fix or to get hammered."

