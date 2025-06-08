Landscaper issues warning after spotting rookie mistake while driving around neighborhood: 'Very common problem'

"Thank you. I try telling people all the time."

A professional landscaper shared some wisdom on TikTok that can save homeowners time and money while keeping their yards healthy.

In the video, Jonah (@varnersvisions) drives through a neatly manicured neighborhood, pointing out a widespread but harmful landscaping error — mulch volcanoes — that are affecting all the trees.

"Instead of adding more mulch onto that already-big pile … we should be pulling that mulch and dirt away from the trunks, exposing the root," he says. "Because it's really bad for the trees, and we like trees."

The term "mulch volcano" refers to the practice of piling mulch in a cone shape around a tree's base. While this might look tidy, it can seriously damage the tree's health. Excess mulch can suffocate roots, causing them to grow in a tightly wound pattern, and invite pests and disease.

One user in the comments agreed, saying: "Very common problem. You see guys out there that do not understand the biology of trees. Can cause decay also."

Beyond the long-term harm to trees, over-mulching is also a waste of money. Not only do homeowners run the risk of killing their plants and trees with this method, but the costs for mulch, maintenance, and removing or replacing dead trees can add up.

"Not to mention those look like Bradford pears," one person wrote. The original poster responded, "Good point! It's a double negative which cancels out and it's back to good!"

Bradford pear trees are considered invasive in the U.S., and invasive species also outcompete native plants and harm ecosystems.

Fortunately, small changes can make a big impact when it comes to home landscaping. First, rewilding your yard with native plants or low-maintenance alternatives like clover and buffalo can drastically reduce the need for mulch and constant upkeep. Even a partial natural lawn replacement can cut costs and create a healthier, more drought-tolerant yard. Landscaping techniques like xeriscaping offer similar benefits by cutting down on your utility bills.

These eco-friendly swaps also support pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are an essential part of protecting our food supply. Healthier, native plants and trees also support the ecosystem overall, which is good news for local communities and wildlife.

Other TikTok commenters were quick to agree with the landscaper's take.

"I don't even do mulch and I know that," one person wrote. Another added: "Thank you. I try telling people all the time."

