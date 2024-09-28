  • Home Home

Homeowner doubts landscapers after questionable design decisions in front yard: 'I just wonder why landscapers don't know better'

"Don't you have to do at least a little bit of training to do that job?"

by Jeremiah Budin
"Don't you have to do at least a little bit of training to do that job?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

One homeowner was recently forced to turn to Reddit for advice after hiring professional landscapers and ended up confused by their choices.

"Do I need to flatten this mulch mound?" the poster asked the members of the r/Arborists subreddit. "Newbie here. I've seen the mulch volcano posts and am doubting the landscapers that planted these now. Any advice?"

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The landscaping choice in question is a dreaded mulch volcano — the popular but ill-advised practice of packing a pile of mulch tightly against the base of a tree so that it resembles a volcano.

While mulch volcanoes are, in theory, meant to protect the tree, in practice they do anything but. The mulch packed tight against the trunk often confuses the tree into growing its roots upward into the mulch instead of down into the dirt, where all the nutrients are. This can result in the roots wrapping around the tree, essentially suffocating it.

Mulch volcanoes can also cause the covered part of the trunk to rot, exposing it to disease and deadly fungi. 

"I know this volcano mulch is almost like a meme in this sub, but I just wonder why landscapers don't know better? Like, don't you have to do at least a little bit of training to do that job?" wondered one commenter.

Watch now: Would you try butter made from air?

As this commenter pointed out, it seems to be common knowledge on the internet that mulch volcanoes are terrible for trees, and it is somewhat confusing that this information has somehow not made its way to so many of the people who are paid money to do landscaping work.

Until more landscapers, and the public at large, finally get wise to mulch volcanoes, it is on all of us to help remove them whenever they crop up.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🔘 Mowing the lawn 🏡

🔘 Controlling weeds 🌿

🔘 Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

🔘 I don't have a yard 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Trees aren't just pretty decorations — they help to clean the air, protecting the whole ecosystem and enhancing human life. There is no reason to waste a whole bunch of effort and mulch (which costs money) on something that will ultimately do the opposite of protecting them.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x