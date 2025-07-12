Professional landscaper issues warning over common mistake that can have harmful consequences: 'Don't do this'

"It is essential for the health of the tree that the root flare be exposed."

It's possible to have too much of a good thing, especially when it comes to this mulching method.

A professional landscaper warned others on r/landscaping of the dangers of this common gardening mistake.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Don't do this to your trees if you want them to live," they wrote. "6 to 8 inches on almost all my customers' trees. No need to spread mulch more than 2 inches."

Mulch is great for trees — it helps to retain water, regulate soil temperature, and even prevent weeds. But piling too much mulch around the tree, known as a mulch volcano, can seriously harm or even kill it.

Excess mulch retains too much water, raising the risk of trunk and root rot. Once the mulch breaks down, exposed roots can dry out or wrap around the trunk, strangling it. Neither scenario is beneficial for the tree, and, unfortunately, it's a fairly common mistake.

One tree may seem like no big deal, but even a small tree can make a big difference. For local wildlife, trees provide shelter, boost biodiversity, and support pollinators. For humans, trees shade our homes and streets, recycle our air, and even make us happier.

Trees are a great way to tackle the climate crisis, too. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, reducing air pollution. Trees also cool the surrounding area through evaporation and shade, and just "one young, healthy tree can have the same impact as 10 air conditioning units running for 20 hours a day," according to Trees For Streets.

Commenters shared how they hate how often they see these lazy mulching jobs.

"[The tree] is often buried or turned in to a mulch volcano by inexperienced or lazy landscapers," one user complained. "It is essential for the health of the tree that the root flare be exposed to open air and at or slightly above grade. If [not], it will eventually die a premature death."

Another commenter joked, "Trees hate this one simple trick landscapers do!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.