Expert warns gardeners of unbelievably common landscaping mistake: 'I'm fixing mine'

An arborist is gaining attention on TikTok for a recent video in which he warned gardeners against creating mulch volcanoes.

Andrew Conboy (@andrew_the_arborist) is certified by the International Society of Arboriculture. In his post, he shared a common mistake many gardeners make with mulch, demonstrating how too much mulch can be deposited near the base of trees. He calls this a "mulch volcano" because of the shape of the formation.

Conboy said this can trap moisture at the tree's base and that it can eat away at the bark and leave trees vulnerable to pathogens and fungi. It also prevents oxygen from reaching roots.

If you have a mulch volcano, Conboy advised moving the mulch until roots are visible. There should be a flare where the roots meet the trunk.

Russell Tree Experts shared that "if water runoff is a concern, a small one-inch tall, wall-like berm can be formed by hand around the perimeter of the mulch to encourage water to remain inside of the mulch."

Mulch is an excellent option to retain water, and rewilding your yard is a low-maintenance lawn alternative that benefits local ecosystems, including by supporting pollinators. Good-Natured Landscapes noted "a living mulch will provide more wildlife habitat, improve the soil, infiltrate more run-off, and suppress more weeds."

Doing something good for pollinators also helps protect human food supplies. The Department of Agriculture reports that "more than 3,500 species of native bees help increase crop yields." That's for staples such as bananas, potatoes, and more.

Commenters were ready to use Conboy's tip.

"I didn't know this," one user said. "I'm fixing mine!"

Others may have already known about mulch volcanoes but were ready to help others make the discovery.

"This is all over the park in my town," someone noted. "I even wrote them a letter telling them how bad it was for the trees in the park."

A third person shared more negative impacts of the practice.

"This also causes a lot of girdling roots (roots growing perpendicular to the trunk/over the buttress roots), which can suffocate parts of the tree!" they stated.

