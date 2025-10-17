Homeowner concerned about repercussions of landscaping mistake: 'What are you trying to accomplish?'

It's a situation almost every homeowner can relate to. You want to do the right thing for your yard, but you're not quite sure if you're helping or hurting.

That's the exact question one person brought to Reddit's r/arborists community, sharing photos of a thick ring of mulch they'd piled around a huge, 150-year-old oak tree.

The user posted photos of the mulch, explaining they were trying to level out the ground and counteract erosion, but worried it might be too thick. The post sparked an interesting conversation, with one ISA Certified Arborist jumping in with a simple, direct question: "What are you trying to accomplish?"

The original poster's reply was honest and relatable. "Trying to make my tree happy and healthy," they wrote. "With mulch. But not too much."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's a well-intentioned goal, but as the arborists in the thread pointed out, piling mulch directly against a tree's trunk can do more harm than good. This common mistake, often called a "mulch volcano," is a huge waste of money and can slowly kill the tree you're trying to protect. According to Penn State Extension, the thick pile traps moisture against the bark, causing it to rot and preventing oxygen from reaching the roots.

The good news is that there are many better, low-maintenance ways to create a healthy and beautiful yard that also save you time and money. Instead of piling on mulch, many people are replacing their traditional grass lawns with alternatives like native plants, clover, or xeriscaping.

One gardener showed off an incredible before-and-after of a dead patch of grass they transformed into a thriving pollinator-friendly garden. Another stunning lawn rewilding project in Illinois involved replacing grass with over a hundred different native plant species. These options require less water and maintenance and create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators that protect our food supply.

The conversation on Reddit highlighted the dangers of a simple mistake, but also the value of asking for expert advice. The arborists' comments provided clear, actionable takeaways.

One user got straight to the point about the danger, explaining, "Yes, having an underexposed root flare and having mulch/debris too close to the base of the tree can contribute to a myriad of tree issues."

Another offered the definitive rule for proper mulching: "The root-collar ("root flare") should be exposed, and it is recommended in the ISA's Best Management Practices: Root Management that the mulch be pulled 30 cm (1') away from it."

