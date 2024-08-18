Gardener wows the internet with 'impressive' before-and-after images of grass lawn conversion: 'I'm so happy to see changes like this'

Lawn conversions have been taking over the internet lately, with homeowners posting before-and-after photos of their efforts to switch from grass to pollinator-friendly plants.

For example, one Redditor recently shared photos of an east-facing front yard that gets a lot of morning sun. The grass hadn't grown well in this space, so the gardener found an alternative (and much better) solution.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Last year, I began converting the space to a mixed native plant and pollinator friendly garden," they wrote in the caption. "Here's my progress so far!"

The photos first depict a patch of dry, brown, dead grass and then reveal the incredible transformation.

In the comment section, the original poster explained how the renovation began two years ago by digging up grass for garden bed fertilizer in a DIY compost bin. They bought a few native and pollinator-friendly perennials at a time and covered the area with mulch. Most of the perennials returned this year, so they applied fresh mulch, planted some bulbs in the spring, and started perennials from seed.

Reddit posts like this inspire people worldwide to rethink their lawns and see how even the smallest properties can have a big impact on the environment.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

When you rewild your yard, you promote natural pollination, which benefits our ecosystems and food supply. Approximately 80% of the food we eat and the plant-based industrial products we use require pollination. If all homeowners used their yards to support pollinators, we would ensure a nutritious food supply for future generations while supporting the genetic diversity of native plants.

Switching to a native lawn doesn't have to be overwhelming or complicated. In fact, it's a proven way to save money on lawn care costs and time on burdensome maintenance chores.

"Impressive!" exclaimed one Redditor. "Thanks for doing your part."

"This is beautiful," a Reddit user commented. "I'm so happy to see changes like this — makes me have hope for the future."

Another Redditor wrote, "This is absolute goals. The final picture took my breath away."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.