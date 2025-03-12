Gardener receives urgent warning after sharing a photo of mystery growth in backyard: 'Be prepared for a huge, long fight'

"In one season it will take over an entire area."

A gardener asked Reddit for help as they tried to identify ambiguous plants that had grown from a seed bunch.

Members of the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit were able to assist the original poster, who was certain that a recently sprouted growth didn't belong with the rest of the pack they bought.

"Finally realized I have two distinct species growing in a set of pots," the post read. "The first species, and the one I bought, is bluestem goldenrod (wrinkleleaf goldenrod). The second is unidentified."

The OP added that they had checked sources like iNaturalist's "Seek" app and Plantnet, and both suggested the mystery plant was mugwort — a highly invasive species.

However, since Plantnet also came up with waterleaf as a possibility, they wanted to check with the gardening community before complaining to the place where they had bought the seeds.

Commenters agreed it was indeed mugwort, a perennial weed that typically grows on forest edges, roadsides, and nurseries. This demonstrates why it's so important to know exactly what you are buying from plant nurseries or big box stores, as you could be wasting your money on plants you don't want — not to mention the costs associated with removing them if they grow out of control.

According to the website for the Town of Natick in Massachusetts, mugwort spreads quickly, grows in large stands that displace native plant species, and has pollen that can worsen seasonal allergies.

It can be used in natural remedies to help improve sleep, reduce stress, boost liver health, and solve digestion problems, according to VeryWell Health, but keeping it confined to pots is essential.

While mugwort can outcompete native plants for space and resources, that same native flora can also restrict the spread of invasives. If your yard is populated with flowers and plants that are native to the area, they can limit the opportunity for unwanted and problematic species to grow.

What's more, rewilding your yard with native plants is better for pollinators, helping to boost local biodiversity and protect the human food web. These plants also save you time on maintenance and money. They don't need a lot of fertilizer because they are adapted to local soil, and since they aren't as thirsty, they won't do much damage to your water bills.

A natural lawn, such as buffalo grass or clover, along with native plants, can give the ecosystem a boost while keeping dollars in your pocket.

"Burn the plant in that first photo," one user commented on the Reddit post. "It's mugwort as mentioned here, and it's a nasty plant. In one season it will take over an entire area. Be prepared for a huge, long fight."

"Mugwort and then there are violets in the last one next to mugwort," said another. "Mugwort all have a particular smell when you rub the leaves. Sorry for the contamination you got."

