Aerospace company deploys first-of-its-kind vehicle equipped with Mercedes-Benz battery: 'Can be used in normal operation for a full week without ... charging'

Airbus helicopters can now be refueled more sustainably thanks to a new Mercedes tanker truck. According to Interesting Engineering, the fully electric Mercedes eEconic truck can go a full week without recharging during its jobs to refuel Airbus SAF helicopters.

In an effort to reduce pollution, Mercedes-Benz has partnered with ROHR Spezialfahrzeuge GmbH, a specialist in aircraft support, and fitted the truck with a 315 kWh battery.

Airbus at the Donauwörth facility in Germany is now using the Mercedes-Benz eEconic to fuel its helicopters. The helicopters run on sustainable aviation fuel, which is not truly sustainable but aims to provide less polluting options than traditional jet fuel and other airplane and helicopter fuels.

For the airline industry, this partnership is a solid milestone. Interesting Engineering reported that it serves as the first-of-its-kind deployment of an electric fueling truck within the aerospace industry.

The partnership also comes at a perfect time for Airbus' sustainability commitment. By 2050, Airbus plans to reach net zero emissions, per Interesting Engineering. Mercedes eEconic helps Airbus reach this goal by reducing both emissions and operating costs.

Compared to traditional diesel-fueled trucks, the electric tanker is low-maintenance. While diesel trucks require consistent upkeep, the eEconic is able to run longer with less downtime.

"Airbus Helicopters' early experiences show that, with the truck's installed batteries, the SAF tanker can be used in normal operation for a full week without the need for intermediate charging," an Airbus spokesperson stated, per Interesting Engineering.

The eEconic is built with three high-capacity batteries, all with 105 kilowatt-hours. The combined total of 315 kWh fuels the truck's SAF pump and hydraulic system that enables the fuel-dispensing mechanism.

The aviation industry is a major carbon polluter, accounting for 2% of the world's carbon emissions, per the International Energy Agency. By developing eco-friendly ways to optimize efficiency and reduce fuel consumption, the airline industry can significantly minimize its environmental footprint.

"This electric tanker is more than a step towards eco-friendly aviation," Interesting Engineering wrote. "It symbolizes a shift in how aerospace companies are rethinking ground operations and fueling infrastructure."

