Homeowner makes disturbing discovery after peeking over fence into neighbor's backyard: 'Time to call the health department'

Leaving water out in a yard creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes and increases the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

One homeowner discovered this the hard way when their neighbors left out disgusting buckets of water and mud teeming with tiny creatures. They posted a disturbing video of the breeding grounds to r/BadNeighbors and vented about the unsightly, smelly scene.

"If you think it looks gross, imagine what it smells like," the homeowner wrote. "I have asked them to do something about it three times already, and it's still there."

Challenging neighbors can make it difficult for responsible homeowners to live sustainable, healthy lives next door.

In this situation, the neighbors created unsafe living conditions by attracting pests that could carry diseases and make others sick.

Fortunately, there are safe and effective ways to deter mosquitoes from a yard or garden, including rosemary and other natural plants that repel dangerous insects. Mosquito dunks are also practical and don't harm surrounding plants or animals. Check out the TCD Guide for more helpful tips.

Keeping mosquitoes away is becoming even more critical as our overheating planet creates more ideal environments for them to thrive. There has been an alarming trend of mosquitoes spreading to new areas as global temperatures rise and deadly diseases like dengue and malaria become more widespread.

To resolve the situation, the original poster might consider collaborating with the neighbors to devise a shared solution to handle rainwater runoff or gardening waste. It may also help to build a raised barrier between the yards for temporary protection or to speak to the neighbors' landlord or property management company.

Reddit users were sickened by the OP's video and offered suggestions about handling the standing water situation.

"I don't think those are mosquitoes," one Redditor warned. "Those look horrifying."

A Reddit user suggested, "Throw some mosquito dunks in the buckets."

"Time to call the health department about stagnant and standing water," advised another Redditor.

In a comment, the OP shared that they filed a report online and that two buckets were removed, yet one remained in place.

