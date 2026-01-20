Homeowner issues warning about 'nightmare' taking over yard: 'Planning their evil takeover of the world'

"They CAN come back here."

While morning glory blossoms may seem visually appealing at first, these invasive plants can easily get out of hand.

One Minnesota gardener recently shared photos of their "morning glory nightmare" and the ensuing cleanup process in the r/Minnesota_Gardening subreddit.

"After four hours of digging and chopping and hacking and swearing, confident the beast was dead, or at least incapacitated, I planted my new perennials and lay down a layer of wood chips," the homeowner wrote in the caption.

Morning glory vines are highly invasive and spread aggressively across backyards and gardens like these. On top of encroaching upon the water, space, and nutrients that other plants rely on for survival, morning glory may even physically strangle other plants in many cases, proving overall aggressive in their takeovers.

When left unchecked, invasive plants like these run the risk of destabilizing entire ecosystems by outcompeting native species for resources and deterring beneficial pollinators like birds and butterflies.

Compared to conventional monoculture lawns, native plant gardens can provide an extra buffer against invasive species, along with various financial and environmental benefits.

Since native plants don't require much external assistance to flourish in the wild, you can drive down your water bills and stop paying for expensive fertilizers while cultivating a pollinator-friendly landscape.

With options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping at your disposal, upgrading to a natural lawn can help you develop a healthier ecosystem on a budget.

Gardeners in the comments were quick to offer both sympathies and advice on the original poster's morning glory catastrophe.

"Morning glories are the devil and they CAN come back here," one commenter joked. "Anything you plant the previous year will drop seeds and those seeds just sit in the ground all winter, planning their evil takeover of the world."

"Wait until you scrape creeping charlie from 40 sq ft of 'lawn,'" another wrote. "I still can't feel my left thumb from 11 days ago lol."

