Expert issues warning against ever planting this deceptively beautiful flower: 'I have been overwhelmed'

A Californian gardening expert shared the regrettable impact of an unwise choice involving a beautiful but destructive plant.

The video, posted by GardeningGrant (@gardeninggrant), shows the struggle to contain the invasive morning glory.

"As part of my penance for mistakenly planting morning glory, I have to pick them off any time I see them in the garden, and they're everywhere," he says. "It's whack-a-mole." The rest of the clip reveals the TikToker finding and plucking morning glories. "If you let them go to seed, you're ruined," he warns.

There are several types of morning glory, and not all are considered invasive. The plants plucked in the video appear to be common morning glory, a problem species in many states. Native to Central and South America, it grows incredibly quickly and spreads rapidly, crowding and choking out native flora.

As the video demonstrates, once an aggressive invasive species takes root, it's all but impossible to eradicate. It's a common mistake that has lasting consequences. Choosing plants purely for their aesthetic qualities is a recipe for future headaches. To avoid the endless hassle, stick to gardening with native plants. A natural lawn doesn't need much maintenance and aids pollinators and other animals because the plants are ideally suited to their areas.

Commenters shared their experiences with the problematic plant. "I lived this," one said. "It jumped from back yard to front. It. Was. EVERYWHERE. I don't live there now, but it sure does."

Another wrote, "Unfortunately, I have received this information 2 years too late."

"I have been overwhelmed with morning glory. It showed up out of nowhere a few years back and it's impossible to get rid of," a third person noted.

Someone else remarked on just how long their problem had endured, saying, "I got rid of mine over five years ago, and I'm still plucking babies from the soil everywhere."

