New village of tiny homes takes innovative approach to tackling community's most challenging problems: 'The real work isn't building it'

"The most important part is having solid programming in place and a really good plan for it."

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Columbus, Ohio, has unveiled its first tiny home community — with a mission.

With 41 homes, Vista Village is geared toward those struggling with homelessness, life after incarceration, addiction, and other challenges to make a path to independence.

At the beginning of 2025, the first residents moved into Vista Village, with more on the way. By April, the community is projected to be filled, according to executive director Lexi Rogers, via the Columbus Dispatch.

An estimated 11,000 people experienced homelessness last year in the Columbus area. Michelle Heritage, executive director of the Community Shelter Board, told the Columbus Dispatch that figure is growing by about 150 people a year.

The housing community hopes to provide residents with stability, safety, and independence of having their own home, along with the chores and responsibilities that come along with it. This approach prepares them for living on their own while giving them the support they need to get started.

Columbus attorney Juan "John" Perez announced the project three years ago, a few years after he started exploring the concept.

"We teach them living skills," Perez said. "They may not know how to shop, how to cook, how to clean, or shovel snow or mow a yard."

Vista Village works with local organizations to offer crucial services such as addiction treatment, counseling, and job training.

Residents are expected to hold a job and earn enough to pay $350 in monthly rent.

They're expected to stay sober, manage their home, and be capable of living in the community with others.

"The real work isn't building it," Perez stated.

"You can't just move people in and say, 'OK, you're not homeless now, it's fixed,'" he added. "The most important part is having solid programming in place and a really good plan for it. The day-in, day-out, work of case managers is crucial."

With the first phase of Vista Village now open, Perez and his team are looking at a second, larger phase of 80 two-bedroom homes, each 660 square feet, to the east of the first phase.

"We see people who are homeless and that's how we define them," Perez said. "But we all want to succeed; we all want to be self-sufficient."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.