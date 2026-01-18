Screenshot of house with bizarre design sparks backlash: 'Saw this … and I ran to post it'

"I want to Photoshop a Super Mario in there."

Enormous mansions often provoke outrage and debate because of their excessive use of resources and blatant display of economic disparity. The financial and time commitments of over-the-top residences often far exceed the purchase price and contribute to significant environmental impacts.

You can find countless, over-the-top mansion callouts on social media, especially if you follow subreddits like r/McMansionHell.

In a recent post, a Reddit user posted a photo of a large house they stumbled upon online and felt compelled to share it with the community.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Saw this house in the back of an Instagram reel and RAN to post it," the OP wrote.

The OP didn't provide further context about who lives in the mansion or where it's located. However, it's still a startling reminder about how some of the wealthy elite live and how we are all responsible for conserving resources to maintain a healthy, sustainable planet.

Excessive designs, as exemplified in this post, suggest the wastefulness of some luxury homes. But rather than being mean-spirited about how some people choose to live their lives, you can simply observe the behaviors of others and become more mindful about your own lifestyle.

For example, you could go in the opposite direction and consider the tiny home lifestyle to live minimally and affordably while reducing household pollution. In any home size, you can make it more sustainable by upgrading with smart technology and installing energy-efficient appliances.

Also, rather than collecting more stuff and buying a larger home, you could instead declutter your belongings to save money and live a less wasteful life.

But whenever you need a laugh or a distracting dose of entertainment, the comment sections of McMansion posts rarely disappoint.

"I think it needs more roof," one Reddit user commented jokingly on the OP's photo, which already depicts a comical number of roofs.

"I want to Photoshop a Super Mario in there jumping from roof to roof," another Redditor wrote.

"Imagine what it would cost to replace the roof or all those windows," someone else shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.