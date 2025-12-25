Distraught homeowner shares shocking before-and-after photos of storm destruction: 'This could create a problem'

"Something has to be done."

One Redditor shared the destruction a monsoon caused in their backyard in Arizona.

What's happening?

Sunny Arizona may not stereotypically be thought of as a monsoon hotspot, but during the summer seasons, the state is victim to many storms, according to the official Arizona State Parks website.

One Redditor in the area shared a post of the damage done to their backyard during monsoon season.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photographs show staggering destruction, which was quoted at costing around $100,000 to fix.

"Something has to be done," one commenter said. "It might be possible to share the cost between the two to avoid any legal issues. Cheaper and more productive to pay for one solution rather than 2 lawyers. If nothing is done a huge problem is not far off when the neighbours' yard starts collapsing into this one. Depending on distances this could create a problem for both structures plus the power lines factor in too."

Why are monsoons so concerning?

Monsoons may bring lashing rains and flooding to mind, but according to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), the weather phenomenon is actually a "seasonal change in the direction of the prevailing winds."

This movement of air and increase of upper atmospheric pressure make for a higher likelihood of storms and heavy rain.

However, pollution and a changing climate are impacting the strength and predictability of monsoons, making them harder to prepare for and more dangerous for the population.

Although extreme weather events, such as monsoon seasons, have always existed, scientific consensus points to the fact that the impact that humans have on the climate supercharges extreme weather events.

What's being done about monsoons?

Sadly, the damage done to the Redditor's yard has no clear solution. Some users chimed in with advice for the poster to team up with their neighbors to cover costs, to check their insurance policies, and potentially seek legal guidance.

The CDP offered some tips on how communities can become safer during monsoon seasons.

If resilient, affordable housing initiatives are invested in, more people can be protected against heavy rains, landslides, and flash flooding.

Similarly, there are many natural solutions that can lessen the impact of monsoons. For example, mangrove forests, native forests, community gardens, and urban forestry can all help to "absorb heavy rains, stabilize soils and retain moisture," per the CDP.

Ultimately, a cleaner planet with fewer pollutants in the atmosphere seems like the clear answer to making monsoons more predictable and therefore safer for people.

Switching to solar energy is a great way to make your home more resilient, especially when paired with battery storage. It can help you save money on utility bills while also moving away from pollution-causing coal, oil, or gas.

Solar Explorer and EnergySage are two tools that allow you to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

