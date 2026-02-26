Homeowner shares real energy savings 1 year after getting rooftop solar panels: 'I did some analysis on my system'

You don't need to live in a sunny, hot climate to save money by switching to home solar, as one Boston-area homeowner showed.

The Bay Stater posted a graph of their daily energy usage to Reddit's r/solar community, showing that their solar system produced more power than their household consumed.

"I did some analysis on my system after a full year of operation," the user wrote. "I did not realize how much the real time consumption data affected my electricity usage and ended up with a net surplus for the year."

Solar setups help homeowners save money on ever-increasing utility bills, and they pay for themselves in a matter of years — even in climates with long, frigid winters.

The poster noted that they planned on using some of their excess energy when they purchased an electric vehicle. EVs can save people time and money on maintenance and gas costs, and solar-powered home charging setups let EV owners charge their cars for next to nothing.

Combining solar setups with battery storage is one way to harness surplus energy so that your home retains access to solar power even when the sun isn't shining — or when the electric grid is down.

Combining solar setups with battery storage is one way to harness surplus energy so that your home retains access to solar power even when the sun isn't shining — or when the electric grid is down.

