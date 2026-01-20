Homeowner reveals the $100 off-grid tech he uses to power his property: 'I'm buying more of these before the price goes up'

If you're looking to protect your home during outages or go off-grid, this is one of the best ways to go.

YouTube creator MassiveOverkill is turning heads online with a budget-friendly solar setup that proves you don't need a massive system to start generating energy. In a one-minute video, the homeowner showcases a $100 solar panel system that helps power parts of his off-grid property and has viewers buzzing for its simplicity and affordability.

In the video, the homeowner tests a pair of solar panels on a partly cloudy afternoon, showing that they can still produce steady power despite the conditions. After linking two panels in sequence, the results read 228.7 for the 220-Watt panel.

The performance was better than expected, maintaining strong output even as the skies were partially dimmed.

"I'm buying more of these before the price goes up," the homeowner says.

This kind of setup shows how smaller systems can still be useful because they can keep lights, tools, and smaller appliances running, while cutting dependence on the electricity grid.

Solar panels like these are both low-cost and efficient, and offer an easy entry into renewable energy. They work well because they're quite easy to install, require minimal maintenance, and can often pay for themselves over time by reducing reliance on the electricity grid. Plus, they show how renewable energy technology is becoming increasingly accessible to regular homeowners.

And if you're looking to protect your home during outages or go off-grid, adding battery storage to solar setups is one of the best ways to go. EnergySage's free resources provide information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

Together, these tools show how affordable solar and battery options are making energy independence more realistic for homeowners.

"Very nice … I want to get some panels myself," one commenter wrote.

"I like these better than the flexible ones," another one added.

