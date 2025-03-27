Gardener shares triumphant image after spotting rare backyard visitor: 'Congratulations'

For most gardeners, there is something to be said about the feeling of accomplishment after seeing all of your hard work pay off, especially when it comes to growing native plants. Not only can native plants promote healthier environments that require less maintenance, but they also encourage a biodiverse ecosystem.

One Redditor in Michigan experienced the thrill firsthand when they saw the return of an insect that has seen a fairly dramatic decline in recent years.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While posting to r/nativeplantgardening, the Redditor shared a photo of a monarch caterpillar that was enjoying their butterfly weed plants.

"First monarch caterpillars I've spotted in my brand new native garden," wrote the original poster.

The spotting is a big step in the right direction. According to the World Wildlife Fund, eastern monarch butterfly populations decreased by 59% in 2024. This is in conjunction with the decline of western monarch butterflies as well.

Emma Pelton, an endangered species biologist with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, believes that a number of factors could be responsible. These factors include the use of pesticides, habitat loss, and increasingly severe weather exacerbated by the warming planet.

However, as more people turn to native plant gardening, species like the monarch butterfly can see an emergence. Monarch butterflies primarily feed on native milkweed plants like the butterfly weed.

Besides encouraging a healthy ecosystem, native plants contribute to the fight against the changing climate by absorbing polluting gases and other pollutants in the air. They also consume less water due to the fact that they have deeper root systems that can access water further in the ground.

If you'd like tips on how you can rewild your backyard, we offer a simple guide to help you every step of the way.

The majority of the comments were thrilled over the insect's appearance. "Rare! I sadly don't see them anymore on my milkweeds," proclaimed one user.

Another commenter also noted the significance of the post. "Congratulations! You made a super garden that gifted you caterpillars," wrote the Redditor.

"Yes! It's a big one getting ready to make a chrysalis soon! They do odd twitching so don't worry if he looks strange or stiff. It's all part of their process," wrote one commenter. "How exciting!"

