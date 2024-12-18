  • Home Home

Mom shares genius gift wrapping hack using leftover wrapping paper rolls: 'My girls are going to love this'

This is just one inventive way you can save money on gift wrap.

by Lindy Whitehouse
This is just one inventive way you can save money on gift wrap.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Need a small gift box for some jewelry or toiletries? This crafter has you covered with a simple mom hack that uses leftover gift wrap rolls. 

The scoop

A crafter has shared a simple hack for turning those leftover gift wrap rolls into cute little pillow boxes. Chelsea Dyan Turan (@gratefulheartcollective) posted on Instagram to demonstrate how to do this — and all you need is a pair of scissors and some simple string or a scrap of leftover paper to decorate. 

First, you need to cut off a piece of the roll that's bigger than the size you need the box to be. Next, using scissors, score the roll in a semicircle before closing one end of the box. Lastly, pop your present in and close the other end before wrapping it in ribbon or string, as Chelsea demonstrates in the video.

How it's working

Christmas can be an expensive time of year, and costs quickly mount once you factor in all the extras such as gift wrap. According to a survey conducted by OnePoll, the average American spends $56 on gift wrapping materials during the holiday season, per People. This cute hack reduces the amount of gift wrap you need to buy, helping you save those dollars to spend on other things. 

This is just one inventive way you can save money on gift wrap. One mother recently shared how her family uses fabric scarves to wrap presents, while another person shared how they reuse festive paper bags from Trader Joe's

Reusing other materials not only saves you money but is also a great way to reduce waste. An estimated 2.3 million pounds of wrapping paper ends up in landfills every year. This is because lots of gift wrap is coated in plastic and can't be recycled. "Paper with coatings, glitter, foil, bows, etc., is generally not recyclable," a representative from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery told Popular Science

Watch now: How the NBA is making layups in the sustainability game

What people are saying

This genius gift wrapping hack received a lot of attention online, and several people commented that they couldn't wait to try it. 

"So cute," one user wrote. 

"My girls are going to love this!!" another shared.

🗣️ When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

🔘 The way it looks 😍

🔘 The information it provides 🧐

🔘 The waste it produces 🗑️

🔘 I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x