Mom shares genius gift wrapping hack using leftover wrapping paper rolls: 'My girls are going to love this'

Need a small gift box for some jewelry or toiletries? This crafter has you covered with a simple mom hack that uses leftover gift wrap rolls.

The scoop

A crafter has shared a simple hack for turning those leftover gift wrap rolls into cute little pillow boxes. Chelsea Dyan Turan (@gratefulheartcollective) posted on Instagram to demonstrate how to do this — and all you need is a pair of scissors and some simple string or a scrap of leftover paper to decorate.

First, you need to cut off a piece of the roll that's bigger than the size you need the box to be. Next, using scissors, score the roll in a semicircle before closing one end of the box. Lastly, pop your present in and close the other end before wrapping it in ribbon or string, as Chelsea demonstrates in the video.

How it's working

Christmas can be an expensive time of year, and costs quickly mount once you factor in all the extras such as gift wrap. According to a survey conducted by OnePoll, the average American spends $56 on gift wrapping materials during the holiday season, per People. This cute hack reduces the amount of gift wrap you need to buy, helping you save those dollars to spend on other things.

This is just one inventive way you can save money on gift wrap. One mother recently shared how her family uses fabric scarves to wrap presents, while another person shared how they reuse festive paper bags from Trader Joe's.

Reusing other materials not only saves you money but is also a great way to reduce waste. An estimated 2.3 million pounds of wrapping paper ends up in landfills every year. This is because lots of gift wrap is coated in plastic and can't be recycled. "Paper with coatings, glitter, foil, bows, etc., is generally not recyclable," a representative from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery told Popular Science.

What people are saying

This genius gift wrapping hack received a lot of attention online, and several people commented that they couldn't wait to try it.

"So cute," one user wrote.

"My girls are going to love this!!" another shared.

