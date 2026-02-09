Gardener sparks envy with photos of unconventional yard: 'Nice and full'

"Selling a place with a garden like that is such a bittersweet thing."

A former property owner posted vibrant photos of a lush garden they had to leave behind, reminding fellow Redditors why diverse foliage beats a sterile grass lawn any day of the week.

The gardener posted the stunning images of their former outdoor space to r/gardening, showing off densely planted beds filled with color and texture.

"Sold my property last year and really missing my garden at the moment," they wrote. "I look forward to having a bit of earth to tend to again, but in the meantime, looking at everyone else's projects and nostalgia will suffice."

The photos serve as proof of what can happen when you replace traditional grass with layered plants of varying heights, colors, and species — an approach that saves time and money on lawn maintenance and slashes the water bill to boot.

Replacing traditional grass with native grass — or clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and other natural solutions — ends the need for arduous weekly mowings and other tedious chores, like watering demands and fertilization.

Native species adapt to your local conditions and can thrive with minimal fuss once their roots are established. Even a partial lawn replacement can deliver many benefits, allowing you to keep some grass and reduce your home's overall maintenance needs.

Giving your lawn a natural upgrade also supports local pollinators, birds, and insects, suppressing weeds naturally and reducing the need for harmful herbicides.

As for the original poster, fellow Redditors took to the comments to show their appreciation of the photos.

"Selling a place with a garden like that is such a bittersweet thing. The plants grow on you just as much as the home itself, and this looks like it held a lot of memories," another commenter observed.

"Me too, I miss the greenery bad," someone else added, to which the OP replied, "Yes, and my hands in the dirt!"

"What I'm working towards, nice and full. Lots of plants. Less bare dirt," one aspiring gardener noted.

