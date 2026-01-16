Gardener shares unbelievable before-and-after photos of their transformed backyard: 'Absolutely amazing'

"I was having a hard time believing that was really the same yard."

Upgrading your yard with native plants not only benefits the environment, but one gardener proved that it can help utilize limited space, too.

The gardener posted before-and-after photos of their garden in the r/gardening subreddit. The picture taken prior to the transformation showed a tight rectangular area with no greenery. However, the gardener made some significant changes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo of the updated backyard showed the space with an array of new plants, statues, and furniture. Other Reddit users complimented the gardener on the impressive yard work and use of space.

"Wow, you've managed to fit so much in such a small space," one commenter wrote. "Good job!"

"Absolutely amazing!" another commenter said.

Upgrading your yard with native plants allows ecosystem biodiversity to thrive by attracting pollinators. Per the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, up to 35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce. Plus, insect pollination services add billions in economic value to agricultural crops per year.

Outdoor water use accounts for nearly eight billion gallons of water each day, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Native plants reduce the need for water and chemicals, which means homeowners save money in the long run.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, using native plants can lower outdoor water use by 20-50%. Converting your water-guzzling grass lawn to a natural lawn can also reduce your monthly water bill. Low-maintenance options like clover can save you hundreds of dollars.

As for the Reddit post, the gardener proved that hard work pays off — it went viral with 25,000 upvotes and more than 440 comments.

"Holy transformation Batman!" one commenter wrote. "That is absolutely stunning."

"I was having a hard time believing that was really the same yard until I looked at some of your other pictures…wow!" another Redditor said.

