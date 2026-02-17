Homebuyer considers legal action after uncovering inspector's $12,000 mistake in new house: 'Do I have a case against the … company?'

Buying a house is stressful enough without discovering that one of the biggest systems in the home is missing.

In the r/RealEstate subreddit, one homeowner thought they were planning an upgrade for later but ended up pricing out a five-figure emergency fix. According to the post, the buyer said the central AC worked great during the inspection, and the home inspector stated the unit had a heat pump, though it was "outdated" and beyond its expected lifespan.

The buyer decided to proceed with closing and even discussed eventually removing the home's old electric baseboard heaters since central heating should handle the job.

Then the temperature dropped. When the homeowner couldn't get the heat to kick on, they called an HVAC technician. The technician opened up the system and reported there was no heat pump at all. The estimate to add a heat pump came in around $10,000 to $12,000, plus another $2,000 to $3,000 to upgrade the electrical line.





"Do I have a case against the inspection company? I would not have purchased the house if the inspector had [stated] there was no central heating. I love the house, but this totally changes my plan for this house," they wrote.

Commenters on the Reddit thread largely responded with a mix of sympathy and practical advice.

"I think at the minimum, even if you decide against pursuing the inspector, you should get a second quote on this," one commenter wrote. "Depending on the age of the system, it might just be cheaper to replace it with a modern heat pump vs. trying to add one to it."

"Let us all learn from your experience. Assume nothing works until it is tested," another prudent commenter added. "In hindsight, it should be a standard check and would validate a working AC system."

If you've never had to think about home heating systems before, you're not alone. Most people don't learn the difference between a heat pump and baseboard heaters until something breaks or the bills start climbing.

However, the difference can hit your wallet quickly. Heat pumps are generally far more efficient than older electric resistance heating, meaning you can often heat your home for less. That makes them a key upgrade if you're trying to lower monthly costs and reduce your exposure to unpredictable utility rates.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Now, there are ways to explore HVAC upgrades without feeling like you have to drop $12,000 overnight. Here are a few tools and options that can help you compare systems, reduce up-front costs, and find efficient upgrades that lower your monthly bills:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

