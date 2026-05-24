Gardener finds a literal torch hidden in Miracle-Gro potting mix bag: 'Not ideal for my basil seedlings'

"Miracle-Gro has moved on from microplastics to macroplastics."

One gardener received a surprise far stranger than a few wood chips or pebbles in a bag of potting mix: a bright green tool buried inside Miracle-Gro soil.

The unexpected find quickly turned a routine gardening post into a viral "prize inside" moment while also renewing questions about quality control in bagged soil.

In a post on r/gardening, a user explained that they were already on alert after seeing recent reports of plastic contamination in Miracle-Gro potting mix. So when they noticed "the flash of bright green" while emptying a bag, they stopped to investigate.

What they pulled out was a Snap-On Torch 3000, a small handheld butane torch.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I'm guessing not ideal for my basil seedlings," they wrote in the post's caption.

Much of the thread focused on the absurdity of the moment. Commenters compared potting soil bags to "loot boxes," "adult Kinder Surprise," and cereal boxes with a hidden prize. Others zeroed in on the tool itself, with users claiming it could be worth about $99.

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While the overall mood was one of gleeful disbelief, the post also highlighted the more familiar concern of people increasingly sharing odd finds in packaged soil, raising broader questions about how carefully these products are screened before reaching consumers.

The incident points to a real issue for home gardeners. When buying potting mix, consumers expect a safe growing medium, not random debris or a misplaced torch. Even when the surprise item is oddly valuable, it still suggests that something may have gone wrong during the production or packaging process.

Bagged soil is often the foundation for seedlings, container gardens, vegetables, herbs, and pollinator plants. Trust in those products is important for gardeners who rely on them to establish plants.

The post also reflects a broader consumer frustration around contamination in everyday products. Gardeners in the thread referenced recent worries about plastics in soil mixes, and the strange find seemed to confirm that many shoppers are paying closer attention to what they pour into pots and beds.

"Miracle Gro has moved on from microplastics to macroplastics," one user mused.

"Something has changed dramatically with that company's quality control," said another.

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