Homeowner sparks debate after sharing plans to cover yard with controversial landscaping: 'Here's the ugly truth'

Buying a home comes with a lot of maintenance responsibilities, but you also have the freedom to make exciting changes. One homeowner started a discussion on Reddit, saying they wanted to replace their lawn with mint.

Members of the gardening subreddit share everything from fertilizer mishaps to gorgeous yard transformations.

In their post, the Redditor and homeowner explained that they are hoping to destroy their yard by planting mint. "I am committing to the sin and putting mint in the ground," they wrote. "I have always dreamed of being in a position where I can just destroy my yard with mint, and now I finally can."

The original poster asks if there are any plants that do well when paired with mint, though their goal seems to be a minty-fresh lawn.

There has been a movement toward more natural lawns in recent years. With a greater understanding of ecosystem disruption and widely published information on pollinator loss, more homeowners are trying to help.

Planting a clover lawn or native garden are just a couple of ways to bolster your local ecosystem. Unlike traditional grass lawns, natural alternatives often have more flowers that attract beneficial insects like bees.

Additionally, natural lawns often need less mowing, water, and general maintenance. While mint is not a typical suggestion for a lawn alternative, Heifer International writes: "Consider Coruscian mint as a lawn replacement. Don't be scared by reports of mint running rampant — this creeping variety is pretty well-behaved."

The topic of mint lawns gained a lot of traffic on the post, with over 1,000 comments discussing the pros and cons.

One person said: "Here's the ugly truth about mint. You won't get that thick bed either. You'll get a messy, stretched-out assortment of runners with leggy stalks."

Someone else suggested: "If you are absolutely going to commit to this atrocity, go all in. Plant everything in the mint family. Wild bergamot, lemon balm, basil, mountain mint, catmint."

A supporter of the mint lawn added: "Don't listen to the haters! I have a whole mint garden where I collect different varieties of mint. They're not invasive; they're successful. I have a bird bath that is filled with pebbles for bees to rest on while they drink. It's lovely."

