Homeowner issues warning after sharing photo of shocking growth bursting through wall: 'Your house is crumbling'

"It's a friend for life … for the next ten+ generations cuz it doesn't know how to say goodbye."

by Hannah Slusher
Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner's shocking discovery has sparked both laughter and alarm across Reddit after they revealed a seemingly innocent herb wreaking havoc on their home's structure.

In a viral post on r/gardening, one user shared a photo of mint plants crawling up through the stucco layers of their wall with the caption: "Crawled up between the stucco layers. Mint's gonna mint I guess." 

The invasive growth quickly drew thousands of upvotes and comments, with many joking that the house was no longer theirs to claim. "It's the mint's house now," the original poster admitted.

While the thread was filled with puns, the underlying message was clear: Mint is no joke when it comes to invasive growth. 

One commenter summed it up best: "Mint: almost impossible to get started. If it does get started … it's a friend for life … for the next ten+ generations cuz it doesn't know how to say goodbye!"

Mint isn't alone in this category — many fast-spreading plants can overtake not just gardens, but homes, sidewalks, and neighboring yards. Removing them often requires extensive digging or even smothering techniques. That's why many gardeners are turning toward low-maintenance, eco-friendly landscaping options that save time and money while protecting their property.

Instead of fighting invasives, homeowners can explore native plant gardens, clover lawns, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping. Even a partial lawn replacement can reduce water bills, cut down on constant maintenance, and create habitats for pollinators, which ultimately support our food supply. 

Redditors, meanwhile, couldn't stop cracking jokes about the situation. 

"Your house is crumbling," one warned. 

Another added, "Mint uh finds a way," while a third commenter chimed in with, "Must prune faster! Must prune faster!"

If nothing else, the viral post is a reminder that while a fresh sprig of mint may make the perfect mojito, planting it near your home might just mean the plant will end up owning the deed.

