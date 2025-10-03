Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'This will save me plenty of money'

While "infinite lavender" may sound like a good name for an indie band or a superhero, it's actually a real thing that can change the game for home gardeners.

A trending TikTok reveals a foolproof method to multiply lavender plants from cuttings for more deliciously scented blooms.

The scoop

A TikTok creator known as View From The Potting Bench (@viewfromthepottingbench) shared a step-by-step guide and said, "With a few simple snips of your old lavender plants, you can make as many new ones as you'd like."

The process is simple: select a healthy stem about four inches long, and snip in the soft spot of the stem. Avoid the woody brown and tender green parts. Then, strip the leaves until only the stem remains, and place five cuttings around the edge of a large pot (or one per small pot).

Water thoroughly and keep the pot sheltered. In about four weeks, the stems will root and transform into small bushes of ready-to-plant lavender.

How it's helping

This propagation trick saves gardeners the cost of buying new plants or seeds. It can help create a steady supply of lavender for hedges, borders, or pollinator patches.

Growing your own food or herbs like lavender can also lead to better-tasting produce, reduce grocery bills, and boost mental and physical health by lowering stress.

On a bigger scale, home gardening reduces the individual need for mass-produced, globally shipped plants and produce. It puts planting in the hands of the people.

Lavender itself is a great, climate-conscious plant to add to gardens. According to Heritage Apothecary, it's drought-tolerant, supports bees and butterflies with its purple blooms, and thrives in poor soils. Those qualities reduce the need for fertilizer and irrigation.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to share their excitement.

"This couldn't be more perfect timing!! I want to plant a new lavender hedge at my partner's house so this will save me plenty of money as I have loads in my own garden," one commenter wrote.

With a few careful cuts, you could have a fragrant lavender hedge sprouting in no time.

