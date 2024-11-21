  • Home Home

Recent convert shares newfound peace after profound lifestyle change: 'I've learned to focus on what truly matters'

"I've also been able to save more for experiences, which I value the most."

by Jeremiah Budin
"I've also been able to save more for experiences, which I value the most."

Photo Credit: iStock

A recent convert to minimalism shared their experience with a like-minded community on the r/minimalism subreddit, and they invited others to share how becoming more minimalist has impacted them as well.

"Hey everyone! I'm excited to start this journey into minimalism and to connect with others who are embracing simplicity. Whether you've just started decluttering or have been living minimally for years, I'd love to hear how minimalism has impacted your life," the poster wrote. "For me, letting go of unnecessary stuff has brought so much peace and clarity. I've learned to focus on what truly matters and prioritize experiences over things."

Other members of the subreddit were eager to respond and share their own experiences. Some of the more common themes included saving money, less mess to deal with, and feeling more mental clarity.

"I've finally been able to save thousands of dollars and not feel my heart sink every time I open my bank account due to mindless spending and consumerism. And my house is always clean and easy to manage. I love the things I [own] and no longer buy random crap just to buy them. I've also been able to save more for experiences, which I value the most," one commenter shared.

"Clean cabinets where I [immediately] find what I'm looking for. In my house and in my head," wrote another.

While you certainly don't need to immediately throw away all of your earthly possessions, there is certainly something to be said for embracing a more minimalist and decluttered existence — for all of the reasons the commenters on the Reddit thread said, and also because it's better for our planet and our shared environment.

Watch now: Would you wear a shirt made out of oysters?

By reducing the number of new products we buy, we can cut down our contributions to plastic waste (from packaging and from the products themselves) as well as our demand on the supply chains that produce planet-overheating pollution.

It is also worth considering how much of our desire to buy new products is driven by the advertising we are constantly bombarded with. Companies are always trying to separate you from your money, but what's good for the companies is not necessarily what is good for people.

If you ever do decide to embrace a more minimalist lifestyle, some steps you can consider include donating your old stuff, repurposing containers and packaging, and upcycling your old clothes. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x