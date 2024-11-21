Recent convert shares newfound peace after profound lifestyle change: 'I've learned to focus on what truly matters'

"I've also been able to save more for experiences, which I value the most."

A recent convert to minimalism shared their experience with a like-minded community on the r/minimalism subreddit, and they invited others to share how becoming more minimalist has impacted them as well.

"Hey everyone! I'm excited to start this journey into minimalism and to connect with others who are embracing simplicity. Whether you've just started decluttering or have been living minimally for years, I'd love to hear how minimalism has impacted your life," the poster wrote. "For me, letting go of unnecessary stuff has brought so much peace and clarity. I've learned to focus on what truly matters and prioritize experiences over things."

Other members of the subreddit were eager to respond and share their own experiences. Some of the more common themes included saving money, less mess to deal with, and feeling more mental clarity.

"I've finally been able to save thousands of dollars and not feel my heart sink every time I open my bank account due to mindless spending and consumerism. And my house is always clean and easy to manage. I love the things I [own] and no longer buy random crap just to buy them. I've also been able to save more for experiences, which I value the most," one commenter shared.

"Clean cabinets where I [immediately] find what I'm looking for. In my house and in my head," wrote another.

While you certainly don't need to immediately throw away all of your earthly possessions, there is certainly something to be said for embracing a more minimalist and decluttered existence — for all of the reasons the commenters on the Reddit thread said, and also because it's better for our planet and our shared environment.

By reducing the number of new products we buy, we can cut down our contributions to plastic waste (from packaging and from the products themselves) as well as our demand on the supply chains that produce planet-overheating pollution.

It is also worth considering how much of our desire to buy new products is driven by the advertising we are constantly bombarded with. Companies are always trying to separate you from your money, but what's good for the companies is not necessarily what is good for people.

If you ever do decide to embrace a more minimalist lifestyle, some steps you can consider include donating your old stuff, repurposing containers and packaging, and upcycling your old clothes.

