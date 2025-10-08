Survival expert reveals how he makes incredible use of old pill bottles: 'I'm impressed'

A survival expert has turned heads online with a video depicting how he transformed a used pill bottle into a mini survivalist kit.

The scoop

While acknowledging that the small size would mean leaving out many larger items, YouTuber Bill Cox (@SurvivalLoreOfficial) stood by his creation.

"If this is all you had, it would be better than having nothing," he said in the video.

The survival kit weighs in at under 4.5 ounces and fits in a standard size pill bottle. You could easily keep it in a pocket, purse, or fanny pack in case of emergency.

The ingenious, space-saving design started on the outside. Cox wrapped about six feet of 550-pound cord held in place with a rubber Ranger Band around the pill bottle. The cord also keeps some duct tape in place that could come in handy in a pinch.

Next, delving inside the tightly packed kit, Cox revealed "a small roll of snare wire."

"This will give you options for fixing gear, creating fishing hooks … making snares, and a number of other things," the survivalist explained in the video.

Unpacking further, Cox showed multiple items. He included a small flashlight powered by a single AAA battery and a magnetized sewing needle that can become a makeshift compass. The kit's ferro rod can start fires, and a small titanium whistle can alert others to your location.

For hydration, the micro-kit contains several water purification tablets and a plastic milk bag that could hold about nine ounces of water. The kit also has a small folding knife.

How it's helping

The kit doesn't have everything that you could fit into a larger, heavier pack. But the mini survival kit does include many essential tools that could help one survive during an unforeseen outdoor emergency.

"This kit, I think, is very capable for what you're seeing here, coming in at just under four-and-a-half ounces," Cox said in the video. "This is not a comprehensive kit."

Additionally, by using an old pill bottle, Cox saved money and prevented the plastic container from ending up in the trash.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters applauded Cox's ability to pack so much into such a small space.

"I'm impressed," said one commenter. "Very well thought through and light weight. Smart."

"Nice little kit!" added another. "It would be helpful and yes, better than nothing."

"Coupled with some real good primitive skills, it could save your life," chimed in a third commenter.

Reusing old pill bottles is a great way to save money while reducing plastic waste. The internet is full of ideas on how to put them to good use.

For example, one Redditor shared how they had reorganized their junk drawer using old pill bottles. Another Redditor demonstrated how to transform used pill bottles into mini vases.

However you decide to reuse your old plastic containers, it will help your wallet and the environment.

