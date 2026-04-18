Why are mini-split systems popular around the world but not in the US?

Reports show that upgrading from a conventional electric-resistance or gas furnace to a mini-split or heat pump can significantly reduce your utility bills and shield your home from rising energy costs.

However, one homeowner posted on Reddit after noticing a strange trend about non-centralized heat pump models.

"Why don't more homes in the U.S. use mini-split AC systems?" the homeowner questioned on the forum r/appliances. "I recently went down a rabbit hole researching cooling options for my house, and something confused me."

The original poster noted that mini-split AC systems are quite popular in other countries, but in the U.S., central HVAC systems, window units, and portable ACs remain the dominant options.





After installing a Costway mini-split in one of their rooms last year, the homeowner was impressed by how quiet and effective it was.

This homeowner is just one of many who have been surprised at how much modern mini-splits can improve home comfort. If their experience has piqued your interest in upgrading your HVAC, comparison sites like EnergySage can help you find a highly efficient system that fits your home and lowers your energy bills.

"It made me realize how well these units can work, especially in spaces where ductwork isn't ideal," the OP said. "I'm genuinely curious why they aren't more common here."

Luckily, commenters under the post helped answer the OP's questions.

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Some users observed that because European houses tend to be much older than U.S. homes, they often lack central ductwork.

"For a retrofit with no ducts, a mini-split is much better," one said.

"Most structures in the U.S. were designed with ducting for HVAC, so we use it," another added. "Many structures in other countries weren't built for central air, so they do mini-splits."

For those not ready to spend up front, another option is Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program, which can cut energy costs by up to 50%. HVAC leases from Palmetto start at $99 per month and come with 12 years of free maintenance.

You can pair solar panels with efficient appliances to further lower costs. EnergySage makes it easy to find the right system for your home and can help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Other homeowners shared their own positive experiences with mini-splits, echoing the OP's satisfaction.

"About 8 years ago, I installed a 3 head Mitsubishi mini-split with a head in each of the bedrooms," one commenter wrote. "We can't imagine ever turning on the central HVAC again."

"Every room is the perfect temperature for the inhabitants," they continued. "When a room is empty the HVAC isn't running. The best part is our power bills went down very noticeably while we are much more comfortable in our house."

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